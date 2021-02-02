Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) General Counsel Brian Busse Sells 8,346 Shares

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $80,789.28. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 374,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,234.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:ARLO traded down $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $9.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,123,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,932. The stock has a market cap of $713.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.07. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $10.49.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $110.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.55 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BWS Financial boosted their price target on Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

