Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Stock Price Down 11.3% Following Insider Selling

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)’s stock price fell 11.3% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.03. 2,184,476 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 1,367,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

Specifically, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $80,789.28. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 374,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 612 shares of company stock worth $4,182 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BWS Financial boosted their target price on Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.11. The firm has a market cap of $713.70 million, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.91.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.22. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $110.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.55 million. On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $80,000. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ARLO)

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

