Armor US Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ARMR) Trading 2% Higher

Shares of Armor US Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ARMR) traded up 2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.98 and last traded at $21.98. 2,079 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 2,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.55.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.34.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Armor US Equity Index ETF stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Armor US Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ARMR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 54,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 24.22% of Armor US Equity Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

