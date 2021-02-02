Arqma Hits One Day Volume of $98,322.00 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Arqma has a market cap of $44,694.07 and approximately $98,322.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Arqma has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,718.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,551.18 or 0.04224501 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.90 or 0.00419129 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $444.07 or 0.01209383 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $184.40 or 0.00502201 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.66 or 0.00421216 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.99 or 0.00261416 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00021387 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 14,161,233 coins and its circulating supply is 8,116,689 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.