Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 54.0% from the December 31st total of 688,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Artelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTL opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.83. Artelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.52.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04).

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment, as well as for treating PTSD.

