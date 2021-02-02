Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Shares Gap Up to $1.04

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.04, but opened at $1.65. Artelo Biosciences shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 1,541,288 shares changing hands.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded Artelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.83. The company has a market cap of $20.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.52.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04).

About Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL)

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment, as well as for treating PTSD.

