Arweave Market Capitalization Hits $192.90 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 15.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, Arweave has traded 15% higher against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $5.78 or 0.00016544 BTC on exchanges. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $192.90 million and $9.47 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00066147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.09 or 0.00825109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006007 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00048072 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,702.94 or 0.04877400 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00036506 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00014671 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arweave Coin Trading

Arweave can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

