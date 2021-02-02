AS Roma Fan Token Trading 2.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ASR)

AS Roma Fan Token (CURRENCY:ASR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, AS Roma Fan Token has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. AS Roma Fan Token has a total market cap of $4.47 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AS Roma Fan Token token can now be purchased for $3.66 or 0.00010504 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00048096 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00143051 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00066865 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00258048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00064910 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00037535 BTC.

AS Roma Fan Token Profile

AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,220,010 tokens. AS Roma Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . The official website for AS Roma Fan Token is www.socios.com/asroma

Buying and Selling AS Roma Fan Token

AS Roma Fan Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

