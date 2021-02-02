Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Short Interest Up 24.4% in January

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the December 31st total of 2,050,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 501,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

ASH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ashland Global from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ashland Global in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashland Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.40.

Ashland Global stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.20. 2,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ashland Global has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $89.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.15 and its 200-day moving average is $76.81.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.15 million. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. Ashland Global’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,202 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $176,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $75,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Peter Ganz sold 2,549 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $193,545.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $695,626 in the last quarter. 10.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 46.5% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 835.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 276,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 246,774 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Ashland Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

