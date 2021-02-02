Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Sets New 1-Year High at $215.98

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $215.98 and last traded at $215.98, with a volume of 3422 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $208.25.

ASHTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ashtead Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Vertical Research started coverage on Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

