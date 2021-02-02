Asiamet Resources Limited (ARS.L) (LON:ARS) Shares Gap Down to $2.60

Shares of Asiamet Resources Limited (ARS.L) (LON:ARS) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.60, but opened at $2.48. Asiamet Resources Limited (ARS.L) shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 20,884,657 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £34.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.98, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

About Asiamet Resources Limited (ARS.L) (LON:ARS)

Asiamet Resources Limited engages in exploring and developing mineral properties in Indonesia. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in the BKM copper and BKZ polymetallic projects, which covers an area of 390 square kilometers located in Kalimantan; and 80% interest in the Beutong project covering 100 square kilometers located in Aceh, Sumatra.

