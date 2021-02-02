ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Price Target Increased to $640.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its price target boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $524.00 to $640.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $552.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,130. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $509.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $418.65. ASML has a one year low of $191.25 and a one year high of $573.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASML will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

