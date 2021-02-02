ASOS’s (ASOMY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. ASOS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASOMY traded up $4.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57. ASOS has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $73.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.27.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

