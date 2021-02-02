Assurant (AIZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Assurant to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $134.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.40 and its 200-day moving average is $126.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Assurant has a 52 week low of $76.27 and a 52 week high of $143.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.61.

Assurant announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 12th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

In related news, Director J Braxton Carter II bought 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AIZ shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

