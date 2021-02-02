Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. Astec Industries reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ASTE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astec Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Astec Industries from $47.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Shares of ASTE traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.36. 143,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,266. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 105.79 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.04 and its 200-day moving average is $55.83. Astec Industries has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $68.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Astec Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Astec Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Astec Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

