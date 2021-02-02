AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Short Interest Up 49.1% in January

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,930,000 shares, a growth of 49.1% from the December 31st total of 33,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $50.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $64.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.28 billion, a PE ratio of 52.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 22nd. AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.