Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Short Interest Up 23.1% in January

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,100 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the December 31st total of 86,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Astrotech stock opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of -0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10. Astrotech has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $7.75.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 1,332.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,607.31%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, 1st Detect Corporation and AgLAB Inc The 1st Detect Corporation segment manufactures explosives and narcotics trace detectors for use at airports, secured facilities, and borders.

