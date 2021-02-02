Asura Coin (ASA) Price Hits $0.0003

Asura Coin (CURRENCY:ASA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Asura Coin has a total market cap of $55,904.71 and $183.00 worth of Asura Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Asura Coin has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One Asura Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002771 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00047667 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00141165 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00065895 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00248259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00062801 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00036810 BTC.

Asura Coin Profile

Asura Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,932,400 tokens. The official message board for Asura Coin is medium.com/@asuracoin . Asura Coin’s official website is asuracoin.io . Asura Coin’s official Twitter account is @asuracoin . The Reddit community for Asura Coin is /r/AsuraCoin

Asura Coin Token Trading

Asura Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

