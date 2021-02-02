Atheios Reaches Market Capitalization of $13,463.49 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last week, Atheios has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. One Atheios token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $13,463.49 and $4.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,980.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1,534.01 or 0.04263395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.29 or 0.00426035 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $440.92 or 0.01225422 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.02 or 0.00511434 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.19 or 0.00428522 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003621 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.08 or 0.00264249 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00021810 BTC.

Atheios Profile

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 40,467,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,419,927 tokens. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

Atheios can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

