Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The firm had revenue of $511.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Atkore International Group updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 5.65-5.95 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $5.65 to $5.95 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ATKR traded up $6.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.32. The stock had a trading volume of 24,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,359. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.34. Atkore International Group has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 2.47.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Atkore International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Atkore International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th.

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $1,394,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,222.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 38,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $1,366,779.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,463 shares in the company, valued at $8,004,422.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 102,435 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,874 in the last three months. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

