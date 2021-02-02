Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $53.33

Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.33 and last traded at $51.43, with a volume of 2792 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.11.

ATKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Atkore International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Atkore International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get Atkore International Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.34.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $477.42 million during the quarter. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%.

In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $1,394,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,222.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 38,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $1,366,779.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,004,422.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,435 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,874 in the last 90 days. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,242,000 after purchasing an additional 525,654 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $417,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR)

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.