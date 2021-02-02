Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Trading Up 5.9%

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)’s stock price was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $249.50 and last traded at $248.79. Approximately 1,438,768 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,504,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $234.87.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.76.

The firm has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.45, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.31.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Atlassian’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 330.0% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

