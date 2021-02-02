ATN Price Up 68.5% Over Last Week (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. ATN has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $4,294.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATN token can now be bought for about $0.0133 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ATN has traded up 68.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ATN

ATN is a token. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . ATN’s official website is atn.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

