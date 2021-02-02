Aton Resources (CVE:AAN) Shares Gap Up to $0.23

Shares of Aton Resources Inc. (CVE:AAN) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.23, but opened at $0.30. Aton Resources shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 5,150 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.21. The stock has a market cap of C$10.11 million and a P/E ratio of -5.48.

About Aton Resources (CVE:AAN)

Aton Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the Arab Republic of Egypt. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Abu Marawat concession covering an area of approximately 596 square kilometers located in Arabian-Nubian Shield, Egypt.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Aton Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aton Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.