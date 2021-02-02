Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $640.68

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $640.68 and traded as low as $638.10. Atrion shares last traded at $638.10, with a volume of 4,678 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Atrion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $666.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $640.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 0.13.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $33.79 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Atrion by 472.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atrion by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Atrion by 478.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atrion by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

