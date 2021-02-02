Audius (AUDIO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.85 Million

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Audius has a total market capitalization of $26.06 million and $1.85 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Audius has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Audius token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000594 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Audius alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00047395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00138874 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00065669 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00245337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00061978 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00036232 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . The official website for Audius is audius.co

Buying and Selling Audius

Audius can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.