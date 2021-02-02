Augur (REP) Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last week, Augur has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One Augur token can now be bought for about $17.74 or 0.00049837 BTC on exchanges. Augur has a market cap of $195.09 million and $17.03 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00065301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.16 or 0.00846278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005986 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00047313 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,720.51 or 0.04834724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00034994 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00014483 BTC.

About Augur

REP is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Augur is www.augur.net . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

