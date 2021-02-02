Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Director Jill Leversage Acquires 1,200 Shares

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) Director Jill Leversage acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $19,236.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,236. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.02. 145,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,777,909. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.48. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 136.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bloom Burton cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

