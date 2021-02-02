Aurora (AOA) Market Cap Tops $15.99 Million

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Aurora token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aurora has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. Aurora has a total market cap of $15.99 million and $585,586.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aurora alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00066010 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $301.99 or 0.00840268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006027 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00047429 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,695.54 or 0.04717672 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00035341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00020159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Aurora Token Profile

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a dPoS/BFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,758,120,059 tokens. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Token Trading

Aurora can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aurora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurora and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.