Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Trading Up 13.4%

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)’s stock price shot up 13.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.95 and last traded at $12.70. Approximately 40,583,945 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 29,585,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $4.59 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Monday, January 4th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.01.

The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 3.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average is $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $50.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.07 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 10.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 328,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 37,690 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 112.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

