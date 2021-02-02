Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) Short Interest Update

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 782,200 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the December 31st total of 612,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:JG opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $399.42 million, a PE ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 1.50. Aurora Mobile has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $6.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.41.

Get Aurora Mobile alerts:

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative return on equity of 37.58% and a negative net margin of 32.00%.

Aurora Mobile Limited provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers targeted marketing, market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence services. Its developer services provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, short message service, verification, and device connection.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.