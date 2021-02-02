AusNet Services Ltd (OTCMKTS:SAUNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AusNet Services Ltd (OTCMKTS:SAUNF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,700 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the December 31st total of 1,092,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

SAUNF has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of AusNet Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of AusNet Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of AusNet Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAUNF opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. AusNet Services has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44.

AusNet Services Ltd owns and operates an electricity transmission network in Australia. It operates through Electricity Distribution, Gas Distribution, Electricity Transmission, and Mondo segments. The Electricity Distribution segment carries electricity from the high voltage transmission network to end users, including metering.

