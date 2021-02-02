Austin Private Wealth LLC Acquires 6,807 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $261,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC traded up $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.05. 1,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,992. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.51 and its 200-day moving average is $95.66. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $109.16.

