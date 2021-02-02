Austin Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,419 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 0.7% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,640.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,924,550 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.42 and a 200 day moving average of $65.36. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

