Austin Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,201 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 5.1% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $17,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 23,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,856,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.40. The stock had a trading volume of 51,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,868. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.39. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.03 and a 12-month high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

