Austin Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Austin Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SIZE. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 279.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SIZE traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.90. The stock had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,216. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $115.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.41.

