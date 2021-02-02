Austin Private Wealth LLC Purchases 5,551 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sailer Financial LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 47,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

IGSB traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.03. The stock had a trading volume of 20,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,508. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.21 and a one year high of $55.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.11 and a 200-day moving average of $55.01.

