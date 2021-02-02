Austin Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $11,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 199.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $345,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $69.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,998. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.57. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $70.66.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.