Austin Private Wealth LLC Sells 52,300 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Austin Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,300 shares during the period. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF comprises 0.5% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000.

NYSEARCA:RODM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.60. 6,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,407. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.64 and a 200 day moving average of $27.00. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $29.34.

