Austin Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,000. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBB. Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,639,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 505,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,796,000 after buying an additional 88,249 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cougar Global Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cougar Global Investments Ltd now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.19. The stock had a trading volume of 12,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,532. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.11. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $104.79 and a 52 week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

