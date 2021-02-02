AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.20.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial raised shares of AutoCanada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of AOCIF stock opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. AutoCanada has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $23.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.53.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

