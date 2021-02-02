Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stake Decreased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,244 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $19,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Autodesk by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Autodesk by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,089 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 12.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 843,954 shares of the software company’s stock worth $194,961,000 after purchasing an additional 92,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Griffin Securities boosted their target price on Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $345.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $286.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a PE ratio of 149.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $321.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $301.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

