Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,688,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 48,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 16,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADP. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.94.

In related news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,399.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,344 shares of company stock worth $6,947,065. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADP traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $168.20. 29,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

