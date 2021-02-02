Autonio (NIOX) Price Hits $0.0436 on Major Exchanges

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One Autonio coin can now be bought for $0.0436 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges. Autonio has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $128,860.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,782,371 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Buying and Selling Autonio

Autonio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

