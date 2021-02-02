Avalon Advisory Group Sells 2,434 Shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Avalon Advisory Group decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF comprises 1.9% of Avalon Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Avalon Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Callan Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 934,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,581 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 886,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 867,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,068,000 after purchasing an additional 421,722 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 655,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,238,000 after acquiring an additional 234,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 631,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,277,000 after buying an additional 60,698 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.75. 8,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,583. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.35. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $94.60.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.