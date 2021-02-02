Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the December 31st total of 2,560,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 663,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the second quarter valued at approximately $726,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 187.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 4.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the third quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 11.2% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. 13.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AGR traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $47.31. 4,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,583. Avangrid has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $57.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.54. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is 81.11%.

Several analysts have commented on AGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Avangrid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.40.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

