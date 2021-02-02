Avanti Energy Inc. (AVN.V) (CVE:AVN) Shares Gap Down to $1.10

Avanti Energy Inc. (AVN.V) (CVE:AVN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.10, but opened at $0.93. Avanti Energy Inc. (AVN.V) shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 750 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,975.00. The stock has a market cap of C$19.58 million and a P/E ratio of -336.67.

About Avanti Energy Inc. (AVN.V) (CVE:AVN)

Avanti Energy Inc does not have significant operations. Previously it was engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas properties. Avanti Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

