Aventus (AVT) Price Tops $0.52 on Top Exchanges

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One Aventus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001432 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aventus has traded 81.7% higher against the US dollar. Aventus has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and $114,598.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00065622 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.27 or 0.00836988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006050 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00046291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,693.23 or 0.04627353 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00035368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00019846 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

AVT is a token. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. The official website for Aventus is aventus.io . Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io . The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aventus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aventus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aventus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

