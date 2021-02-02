Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Trading 5.8% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) shot up 5.8% on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $22.00. The company traded as high as $18.15 and last traded at $17.52. 945,426 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 630,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 1,973,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,037,000 after purchasing an additional 39,534 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,947,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 8.8% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 793,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after buying an additional 64,168 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 11.4% in the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 460,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 47,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 750.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 390,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 344,681 shares in the last quarter. 58.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.60 and a beta of 2.36.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $21.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

