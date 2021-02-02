Avistar Communications Corp. (OTCMKTS:AVSR) Short Interest Down 17.3% in January

Avistar Communications Corp. (OTCMKTS:AVSR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the December 31st total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Avistar Communications stock opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. Avistar Communications has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14.

Get Avistar Communications alerts:

About Avistar Communications

Avistar Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells networked video communications products primarily in the United States, western Europe, and Asia. It delivers a suite of video, audio, and collaboration solutions that are designed to support users in the office through the conference room or on-the-go.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Avistar Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avistar Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.